Seven reasons to combat breathlessness with exercise

Wednesday, 15 November, 2017 - 10:08

Symptoms of this rarely talked about health condition include coughing, increased phlegm, breathlessness, and may affect at least 200,000 (or 15%) of the New Zealand adult population.

The disease is called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is mainly caused by smoking and is often undiagnosed.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ encourages those who have been diagnosed to take part in pulmonary rehabilitation, a programme of exercise, education and support to learn to breathe - and function - at the highest level possible.

Seven reasons pulmonary rehabilitation is beneficial are:

1. It improves your exercise capacity! Get more done in your day.

2. It helps you learn about COPD and how to manage it! Don’t let breathlessness get in the way of having a good time.

3. Classes are fun! Get out of your house, meet new people and make new friends.

4. It’s good for everyone! People benefit regardless of how severe their breathlessness is. Even people on home oxygen can improve their exercise capacity and manage their breathing better.

5. Exercise is good for your sex life! Breathlessness doesn’t just happen when you’re hanging out the washing or going for a walk.

6. It helps you feel in control of your health and wellbeing. Take charge of your life.

7. It improves your quality of life! All of the above.

At higher risk of COPD are people over the age of 40, who have at any stage been a smoker, or worked in a job exposing them to dust, gas or fumes. Visit your doctor if you fit in this category and experience coughing, increased phlegm or breathlessness.

World COPD Day takes place today on 15 November 2017.