New health website goes live

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 12:45

A new health super-site has gone live.

HealthCentral.nz provides an independent and impartial go-to news source for all health professionals and those with a passion for all things health.

HealthCentral.nz shares the news and views that matter to clinicians working across all sectors, specialties and settings.

It is a one-stop health news shop for people working in all areas, from community health to tertiary hospitals and from neonatal to aged care.

It’s also a platform for all the policy makers, managers, organisations, patient advocates and consumers who make our health system tick.

HealthCentral.nz harnesses the collective depth and breadth of NZME’s health content from market-leading and award-winning websites and publications such as NZHerald.co.nz, Newstalkzb.co.nz, Nursing Review, INsite and NZME’s regional daily newspapers. It provides opinion pieces and blogs from some of New Zealand’s health thought leaders, researchers and commentators, plus health policy updates, examples of innovative practice, recent research findings, profiles, and information on professional development opportunities and upcoming conferences and events.

HealthCentral.nz co-editor Jude Barback believes the site will hit the mark for the health sector.

"Health professionals are so passionate about what they do and about making a difference to their patients and clients," said Barback.

"The site will not only keep them abreast of policy updates and the latest news, it will also give them a chance to explore what other clinicians are doing in terms of innovative practice and patient-centred care and share their own ideas."

HealthCentral.nz co-editor Fiona Cassie echoed Barback’s view, adding: "There is an increasing push worldwide for patient-centred care and for health professionals to work collaboratively to ensure patients are at the centre of everything they do.

"By providing an independent platform, HealthCentral.nz will foster that collaboration and break down the silos that can exist between health settings and health professions."