Pharmaco awarded sole supply for blood glucose meters

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 13:35

Auckland, 16th November 2017 - Kiwi healthcare specialist Pharmaco (NZ) Limited has been awarded the New Zealand sole supplier agreement for blood glucose meters and strips by PHARMAC following a public consultation in July and August this year.

The new agreement covers an expanded range of CareSens Blood Glucose Meters, with enhanced technology, and associated test strips. It will start 1st February 2018 and runs to 30th June 2022, and supports around 265,000 New Zealanders who live with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes1 and rely on meters to monitor their blood glucose.

Sole supply for blood glucose meters and strips was first granted to Pharmaco (NZ) Limited in July 2012 and this second agreement will be for a wider range of four fully funded meters to suit different needs, compared to three previously.

Chandra Selvadurai, Managing Director, Pharmaco (NZ) Limited says the decision shows great trust in the hard work and service the company has provided over the last five years:

"We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue to support people in New Zealand who live with diabetes and depend on this technology daily for their health and well-being," he says.

"It means we are able to introduce enhanced technology and more choice based on the partnership we have developed with i-SENS, a world leader in biosensor technology.

"The new agreement also brings continuity in that almost 85% of users can continue to use the meter they already have and others will be supported as they move to other funded products based on their eligibility. This will mean minimal additional workload to prescribers and other healthcare professionals," Mr Selvadurai says.

The new sole supply agreement comes in the same year as Pharmaco (NZ) Limited’s 50th anniversary as an independent Kiwi owned healthcare business.

The company was originally incorporated in 1967 and was established to give New Zealanders access to the best healthcare products from around the world by representing overseas organisations in this market. Pharmaco specialises in sales, marketing, regulatory and distribution services. It represents over 2,500 products and is a partner to more than twenty leading companies from Europe, the US, Asia and Australasia.

It’s involvement in diabetes over the last five years has led it to create a new division, Pharmaco Diabetes2, and community initiatives to support people managing their diabetes, or facing a diagnosis, which can often be traumatic.

"One of our core values at Pharmaco is that everything we do is always from the heart so as a sole supplier we wanted to give back to the community, by helping people manage what can be a debilitating condition with huge impact," Mr Selvadurai adds.

"This led to a partnership with the YMCA to launch Jumpstart3, an exercise, nutrition and lifestyle education programme for people with diabetes, which has helped almost 1,000 people in the last two and a half years," he says.

"Jumpstart has been enormously successful and now operates four times a year at 14 YMCAs across the country.

Prior to the roll-out of the new sole supply agreement on the 1st February 2018, Pharmaco will commence training of all its representatives and other healthcare professionals across the country about the new meters.

"Five years ago we were not known in the diabetes sector, but we have built a high quality service, invested considerably in additional community services, have listened to people’s needs and have provided technology advances in response, as well as building a solid reputation.

"The foundation for this has been an exceptional relationship with i-SENS, and together we have taken the responsibility of serving New Zealand with vital technology, very seriously. This second sole supply agreement puts this partnership in a strong position to introduce further technology advances in the future."

The new sole supply agreement covers four CareSens fully funded meters for eligible users and their associated test strips, including one dual meter that tests for both blood glucose and ketones:

CareSens N

CareSens N POP

CareSens N Premier, with Bluetooth technology

CareSens Dual, for both blood glucose and ketones and with Bluetooth

People who need to transition between meters will be able to do so over a six month period between 1st February 2018 and 31st July 2018.

For further information about the CareSens range of meters please visit www.PharmacoDiabetes.co.nz

All eligibility questions related to funded blood glucose meters should be referred to PHARMAC.