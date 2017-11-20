Decembeard initiative returns to raise awareness of bowel cancer

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:11

Global fundraising initiative Decembeard is back again encouraging all Kiwi men to grow a beard this December, get sponsored and and raise awareness and funds to help beat bowel cancer.

"Bowel Cancer kills more than 1,200 New Zealander’s every year and a change in bowel movements is one of the most common symptoms. If men simply ditched the razor for a month and used those daily five minutes to shift that awareness, hundreds of lives could be saved," explains Bowel Cancer New Zealand General Manager Rebekah Heal.

Beards aren't just for hipsters, Grandads, men that ride motorbikes or people that are too lazy to shave. Anyone can help make real change happen. All you need to do is grow a beard for the month of December and promote your facial hair to raise awareness and funds for one of New Zealand’s most common cancers, bowel cancer.

The ladies can also get involved by encouraging their fathers, brothers, husbands, partners and male friends to grow a beard for Decembeard.

Heal continued, "Bowel cancer is curable in more than 75 percent of cases if caught early. We hope men will show their support and grow a beard, helping to raise awareness and much needed funds to help us continue our work."

With support from Decembeard Ambassador, Duncan Heyde from the Rock, Bowel Cancer New Zealand is working to raise awareness of symptoms, promote early diagnosis and support patients and whÄnau within our New Zealand community.

Decembeard officially kicks off on Friday 1st December until Sunday 31st December.

You can check out how to register to participate by visiting the Decembeard website www.decembeard.org.nz

