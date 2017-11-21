Improving the health of New Zealand children

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 00:08

More can and will be done to improve the health of New Zealand children, the Ministry of Health has highlighted today on United Nations Universal Children’s Day, November 20.

The day was established in 1954 and is celebrated each year to improve children's welfare, and to promote awareness of children’s issues and rights worldwide.

November 20 was the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It was also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Over the last decade in New Zealand, immunisation of children against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases among primary school children has markedly improved, with 89% of 5-year-olds now fully immunised, although more work needs to be done with secondary school children, says Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Harriette Carr.

‘There are a large number of teenagers and young people who have lower levels of immunisation. This has resulted in a number of outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases over the past 10 years. We are currently experiencing a large number of mumps cases in this age group, due in part to their lower immunisation rates.

‘Parents of children and young people are encouraged to make sure their children have had two doses of the MMR vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella,’ says Dr Carr.

Parents are also encouraged to protect their children against whooping cough by getting immunised during pregnancy and ensuring their infant is fully immunised. Immunisation is free. There have been on average 120 cases of whooping cough a month this year and it can have serious consequences including death for young children.

Immunisation against chickenpox is now being given at 15 months of age and this will improve children’s health over the years to come.

Access for children to a doctor has greatly improved with free GP visits for children aged 6 to 12. The latest NZ Health Survey released on November 16 found in the last year only 2.7% of children aged 6-12 years were not able to visit a GP due to cost. The new government has agreed to extend free doctors’ visits further, to all under-14 year olds.

While much progress has been achieved with immunisation and access to GPs, childhood obesity remains a critical health challenge for New Zealand - 12% of children are obese, one of the highest rates in the OECD. The rates are higher for MÄori children and Pacific children.

Unhealthy weight can have serious long-term effects on a person’s health and wellbeing. New Zealand has a 22-initiative Childhood Obesity Plan launched in 2015 to help improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and create supportive environments for children and their families/whÄnau from prevention through to identification and management of unhealthy weight. Actions are under way across government, the private sector, communities, schools and families.

At the centre of this plan is the Raising Healthy Kids health target, which came into effect in July 2016. The target aims to have 95% of children identified in a B4 School Check as obese being offered a referral for a clinical assessment and family-based nutrition, activity and lifestyle interventions by December 2017. In the last quarter results, 90.9% of children identified had been offered a referral.

The Ministry has healthy eating and activity guidelines for practitioners along with advice for parents and caregivers of children.