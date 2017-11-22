10 year old boy cycles to help kids with heart defects

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:15

A 10 year old Masterton boy is gearing up for the ride of his life, and for the lives of the 12 babies born every week in New Zealand with a heart defect.

Ethan Hayes has been in training for the 40th Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge (Saturday 25th Nov) with his main aim to raise money for Heart Kids NZ, the charity which supports children born with heart defects.

It is the fourth time Ethan has taken part in the event and will this year ride the quarter lake challenge. But only this year, in a twist of irony, Ethan discovered he himself, has a small heart defect. While he was playing around with a stethoscope in the doctor’s surgery, the GP found a small heart murmur. Further tests found a tiny hole in his heart. Ethan will be monitored but it is believed the small hole should close up by itself in time.

"When we did our first cycle challenge entry I asked Dad what a ‘heart kid’ was. When I found out these kids were really sick and needed lots of operations I decided I would help them as much as I could."

The enthusiastic 10 year old has raised thousands of dollars for the charity and is on track with his fundraising page to raise another $1000 this year.

"Over the years I got to meet lots of heart kids and play with them. It made me realize that even though they were having problems with their hearts they are kids just like me. I really enjoy helping Heart Kids because I know the money I raise helps other kids and their families be able to do stuff that ordinary kids do all the time, without even thinking about it."

Ethan’s ultimate aim is to become a world champion cyclist, with his first goal to break the world one-hour cycling record for his age, next year.

Check out Ethan’s page here. https://cycleforheartkids2017.everydayhero.com/nz/hayes