52 finalists in Geneva Healthcare End Of Year Awards

Congratulations to the 52 finalists of the 2017 Geneva Healthcare End Of Year Awards.
These awards are presented annually to recognise employees who make a significant difference in their everyday work and show an outstanding demonstration of Geneva’s company values: Care, Passion, Aspiration, Leadership and Health, supported by an overarching theme of caring like Family. These values underpin all the organisation does, and employees are encouraged to bring each value to life in their work.
Winners will be announced on Saturday 2nd December.
