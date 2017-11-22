Clown Doctors NZ fighting to keep doors open

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:09

With a substantial contract lost in mid-2017, Clown Doctors New Zealand is now fighting to keep its service going, providing joy and laughter to sick children and the elderly when they need it the most.

The charity, launched in New Zealand in 2009, has brought medical clowning to 180,000 people in hospitals and eldercare facilities around the country but is now facing having to scale down its children’s programme in light of reduced funding.

"It’s heart-breaking for us to even consider this action" says Prof. Thomas Petschner, the Founder and CEO. "What we do is an important part of the recovery of sick kids and for the elderly, it injects some happiness into their lives at a time when opportunities for a good old belly laugh can be scarce."

The charity needs a $100,000 injection of funds to maintain the service and have launched a GiveaLittle Campaign to encourage the public to get behind their organisation. The need for humour in medicine was brought to public attention by the 1998 movie "Patch Adams" starring Robin Williams. The clown doctors all have training in medical clowning which covers the various medical conditions they encounter so that the laughter they bring is provided with the sensitivities of sick kids in mind.

In the last three years the move into resthome care has been well received with one resthome resident summing it up. "This is the best day I’ve had since I’ve been here. I love both of you. I’ve had so much fun. Can you come back and see me again".

With more than 27,000 charitable trusts in New Zealand, competition for the donor dollar is fierce and has taken a toll on many great causes with Clown Doctors no exception. Petschner is hopeful that the generous kiwi spirit of giving at Christmas will help them to keep the service going and that their campaign will go viral on media such as Facebook as they can’t afford to do any advertising.

Anyone wanting to assist the charity can visit their Facebook page or GiveaLittle https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/smilesforchristmas?_ga=2.112143042.77289892.1511123410-1338263890.1505362751