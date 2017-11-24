Workshops held to co-design new disability support system

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 23:38

Working groups developing the detailed design of the transformed disability support system have been holding regular workshops over the last month.

The workshops have looked at how people will enter the new system, their pathways to think about their lives and get support, the new roles in the system and how we will continue to learn from what’s working and what’s not.

There are also working groups starting on the interface with government agencies, including Health, Education, Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Social Development and ACC.

Another group will focus on evaluation. This working group will look at all the aspects of how to evaluate the new system, build in monitoring, develop an outcomes framework and work out how to measure outcomes.

Work is still happening around the organisational form of the new system.

The Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea is working in partnership with the disability sector on System Transformation. The new system will be launched in MidCentral on July 1, 2018.