Navilluso Medical 'paves the way' for innovative digital health programmes

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 19:52

Navilluso Medical is excited and proud to be partnering with the Ministry of Health and ACC to explore, design and deliver new models of care using smarter systems to effect better health outcomes for New Zealanders.

Over the next two years, a total of $1.4m will be allocated to a pilot for improving access to health care services and resources for those living in isolated or difficult to reach communities. This new model of care is called MAiHEALTH and will be evaluated at the end of the project term.

Navilluso Medical is led by Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, Dr Lance O’Sullivan. He developed iMOKO, an innovative digital health programme that utilises technology to deliver high quality basic health services with a focus on communities with high needs - particularly vulnerable children.

"We aspire to create health outcomes that address issues like inequity and access and that allow us to deliver better health to more people for less cost. This new partnership is an opportunity to further develop an innovative digital health programme by New Zealand for New Zealand."

Navilluso Medical intends to develop the first national digital health centre, based and run out of Kaitaia in the Far North. Doing so will create potential to promote regions in New Zealand as bonified and legitimate bases when considering where to operate innovative businesses such as MAiHEALTH.

Dr O’Sullivan is adamant it is time health services caught up with the technology changes that have influenced every other part of our lives. "The opportunity presents itself today to utilise technology for more than entertainment or convenience - such as online shopping, netflix, uber and so on. It is about getting our country healthier in ways that are quicker, smarter and more economical".