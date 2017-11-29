Southern Cross Health Society appoints Chief Medical Officer

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 13:52

Southern Cross Health Society has appointed Stephen Child to the newly-created role of Chief Medical Officer, as it looks to strengthen its medical expertise.

Dr Child was previously the chair of the New Zealand Medical Association and most recently Director of Clinical Training and an Internal Medicine Specialist at Auckland City Hospital.

The Canadian-born general and respiratory specialist has a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Ottawa and moved to New Zealand in 1991.

An accomplished public speaker and author, Dr Child is a fellow of both the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Dr Child will be responsible for continuing to build the health insurer’s relationship with providers and assess new technologies and treatments that the Society will cover for its members. He will also represent the organisation at industry events and among the medical community.

Southern Cross Health Society Chief Executive Officer Nick Astwick says, "Stephen’s role reaffirms our commitment to working closely with providers to deliver value to members.

"We want to focus on reviewing opportunities in the new technology space - moving to a more proactive approach and providing members with access to technology and treatments that deliver better outcomes - and Stephen will be instrumental in this."

Dr Child says, "I’m delighted to take up this key position at Southern Cross Health Society, New Zealand’s largest health insurer.

"Around one in every five Kiwis is covered by the Society so it has an important role in leading the sector in medical technology innovation."

Dr Child will start in the New Year.