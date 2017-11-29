Hapai Te Hauora welcomes new Minister responsible for Smokefree2025

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:00

Hāpai Te Hauora congratulates and welcomes Jenny Salesa as the new Minister responsible for Smokefree 2025.

Achieving a Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025 is possible, but not certain, and getting on track should be a priority for central government. We hope that Minister Salesa challenges the status quo with courageous, bold and early moves to finally put an end to the harm caused by tobacco.

Hāpai Te Hauora proposes an effective supply reduction policy that aligns with numerous community calls to remove tobacco from our communities. The Achieving Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025 (ASAP) plan was developed by experts and communities. It offers a road map for the Minister to support harm reduction and reduce the accessibility, appeal and affordability of combustible tobacco in NZ.

In addition to her health portfolio, Minister Salesa also holds portfolios in education, ethnic communities and housing and urban development. As a Cabinet Minister we hope she will lead tobacco control to challenge all government agencies to take action to achieve Smokefree 2025 to ensure future generations are free from tobacco-related harm.

Click here for the Achieving Smokefree Aotearoa by 2025 (ASAP) report: https://aspire2025.org.nz/hot-topics/smokefree-action-plan/