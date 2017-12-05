Ministerial Advisory Group established for Health

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 06:15

Health Minister Dr David Clark has announced the urgent establishment of a new Ministerial Advisory Group on the Health System.

"Since becoming the Minister of Health, it has become increasingly clear to me that all is not well within our public health system. Nine years of under-resourcing and neglect have taken their toll.

"New Zealanders deserve better, and the Labour-led Government will not sit back while the public is short-changed by a health system operating under such stress. We have a significant health agenda to roll out including in primary care, mental health, and disability services.

"We’re committed to investing an extra $8 billion in health and it is vital to have a health system in its best shape possible to ensure all New Zealanders can access quality health and disability services.

"The Ministerial Advisory Group will help ensure that investment makes a positive difference to people’s lives. It will provide fresh perspective and independent advice about how we can improve our health system and deliver better services to New Zealanders.

Dr Clark has appointed Sir Brian Roche as chair of the group. Professor David Tipene-Leach, Muriel TÅ«noho, Dr Karen Poutasi and Dr Lester Levy have also been appointed members for a term of two years. They will report directly to the Minister of Health.

"These five individuals are extremely experienced and highly regarded in the health and disability sector.

"I’ve asked them to advise me on lifting the Ministry’s performance and leadership, strengthening relationships across the sector, and helping to deliver the Government’s strategic direction for health. This work is critical to improving the quality of our health services.

"There are good people nationwide working hard to improve people’s health. Both they and the public deserve the highest standards of leadership and performance," says Dr Clark.