E tu President 'excited' by new health role

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 12:34

E tÅ« congratulates President, Muriel Tunoho on her appointment to Health Minister, David Clark’s Ministerial Advisory Group.

Muriel will be joining an impressive team of highly experienced health experts including Dr Karen Poutasi, Dr Lester Levy and Professor David Tipene-Leach.

Muriel says the call from the Minister to join the group came as a complete surprise.

"My first question was, ‘Why me?’ But I think it’s because of my extensive experience working in the health sector as well as my work with the unions and workers," says Muriel.

"That includes a clear understanding of the importance of fairness and equity in our health system."

Muriel is the National Coordinator of Healthcare Aotearoa, which advocates for iwi and community-based primary health providers, a position she believes also influenced her selection.

"What I’m really excited about is bringing the voices of those who are struggling the most into those discussions.

"With health, there’s always such a focus on health systems and health technologies and I want to put people back at the centre of things."

Muriel says she’s also impressed with the expertise of other advisory group members.

"I feel in safe hands. As I look at the vast experience they bring and hopefully the additional strengths I can bring, I’m feeling really optimistic and excited about this."