REPs award recipient YMCA North Shore, Auckland

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 16:00

It’s fair to say we have an ageing population. Many older adults are remaining active, and some choose this time of their life, to get active for the first time.

Finding a place that is welcoming, the right fit socially, and with good exercise options can be challenging. And that’s where the 2017 REPs award recipient the YMCA North Shore, Auckland comes in.

This REPs registered exercise facility aims to have their community at heart, and definitely talks the talk. On closer inspection it is clear that it’s not just about marketing. They also walk the walk, with a customer focus and range of services that look after and celebrate seniors. With their programmes for seniors, it’s about the right fit for the individual and meeting the needs that are presented. Their events and groups offer life affirming benefits of physical activity as well as community and a sense of belonging.

A fantastic example is the YMCA North Shore’s member Bob Elliott, who has been a regular exerciser for decades. Bob recently celebrated his 96th birthday with the YMCA team, and is arguably the most senior gym facility member in New Zealand. Bob is just an average bloke. He’s not running marathons, or achieving amazing feats of strength, but what he does is more inspirational, he stays active, with an exercise programme that sees him regularly working out.

We know this is the secret - it’s not just what you do, but sticking at it. Bob’s found something at this facility that works for him, and allows him to exercise and stay physically active. Bob is at the facility like clockwork three mornings a week, along with his ‘young mate’ Syd in his 80’s.

We are part of an industry that is often seen from the outside as celebrating youth - with the presumption being that youth equates to health, an easy mistake to make. The truth is a little different, it’s not ‘youth’ that is the proverbial fountain, it’s health, and this can be gained and maintained at any age. This years REPs Award recipient could be seen as the ‘fountain of health’ and we celebrate them for this. In recognition of the outstanding work they do with seniors in their local community, congratulations to the YMCA North Shore who were presented as the 2017 recipient of the REPs award at a recent gala dinner held at the Grand Millennium Hotel Auckland.

The REPs award is presented to a role model that reflects the ethics and values of exercise professionals/facilities in New Zealand, with the award recipient chosen by the NZ Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) Board.