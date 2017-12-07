HRC funding for Rongoa Rakau study

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 10:02

Dr Jonni Koia (Waikato-Tainui) has been awarded a Health Research Council grant of more than $420,000 over four years to conduct biomedical research on rongoÄ rÄkau (MÄori medicinal plants) with anti-diabetic potential.

"The name of my project is Te Reo Tipu, which recognises that the rongoÄ plants are living entities and have a distinct, unique ‘voice’," Dr Koia says. "The name was given by a trustee member of Te KÄhui RongoÄ Trust and it’s important to me that our kaumÄtua are given the opportunity to fulfil their role as kaitiaki, keepers of the knowledge and the physical ‘voice’ for rongoÄ."

Dr Koia says this way the research is not just about the science, but has a strong engagement within the MÄori community in terms of safeguarding mÄtauranga MÄori of taonga rongoÄ rÄkau.

"It means the research has balance and I believe this will protect rongoÄ rÄkau throughout the research period. It is important to me that our kaumÄtua and other MÄori communities are actively engaged and involved in any aspect of research involving our taonga species."

Dr Koia is using an animal model of cell-structure screening to determine the anti-diabetic efficacy of karamu, kÅ«marahou and mamaku.

Her project works alongside Te KÄhui RongoÄ Trust and well known rongoÄ MÄori practitioners, who she involved from the very beginning and at the conceptual phase of the research proposal. "As my rongoÄ MÄori advisors and mentors, they are guiding and supporting me throughout the whole duration of the project. My work will also engage with local kaumÄtua MÄori elders, who will play an active role as research participants throughout the duration of my work. So the whakapapa or history of my research is quite well established with those actively involved and engaged in rongoÄ MÄori.

"I am all about advancing MÄori, because at the end of the day it is about people. He aha te mea nui o te Äo. He tangata, he tangata, he tangata. What is the most important thing in the world? It is the people, it is the people, it is the people."

MÄori practitioners are already using rongoÄ rÄkau to help treat diabetes and stabilise blood sugar levels. Dr Koia says the work conducted by rongoÄ MÄori practitioners in providing traditional health therapies, has too often been ignored due to the lack of scientific and clinical research to verify their practice. She says, as such, their work is thought to have no value in terms of meeting present day health needs, and therefore warrants no support to enable healers to bring rongoÄ rÄkau to those they are able to help. This in turn contributes to loss of mÄtauranga MÄori, which is the basis of rongoÄ MÄori, she says.

"The major objection raised by mainstream health providers is the lack of scientific and clinical research to support the use of rongoÄ rÄkau which therefore creates resistance towards the acceptance of rongoÄ rÄkau in the community. But I hope my research will to help support our MÄori practitioners and lessen the many objections raised by mainstream health providers, in an effort to advance the work of our MÄori practitioners in terms of meeting present day health needs."

Dr Koia is a Waikato University alumna. She grew up in Huntly and was the first in her family to finish high school and go to university. After completing a Bachelor of Science (Technology) and a Master of Science at Waikato she went to the University of Queensland to do her PhD in plant molecular biology.

Now, with three young children, Dr Koia is glad to be home in the Waikato, surrounded by the support and awhi of her whÄnau and friends. She recently joined the University as a Research Fellow based in the School of Science.