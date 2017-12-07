Celebrating Maori midwives

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 10:55

Counties Manukau Health celebrates the recipients of the 2017 Pu Ora Matatini Midwifery Scholarships at a special awards ceremony today at Ko Awatea in Middlemore Hospital.

The 2017 Scholarships were awarded to Camille Harris (Te Aupouri, Ngaapuhi, Te Rawara), Carleen Paterson (Tuwharetoa), Natasha Paul (NgaaPuhi, Te Whaanau-A-Apanui, Tainui) and Maia Wharekura (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Rakaipaaka) in recognition of these students’ academic success and a commitment to the advancement of Maaori communities.

Pu Ora Matatini is a joint initiative between Counties Manukau Health, the Tindall Foundation and the Auckland University of Technology (AUT). Launched in 2010, the Programme has provided financial support to 15 Maaori Midwives, 80% of which are now working in South Auckland.

In 2015, the Pu Ora Matatini programme introduced an onsite coordinator at the AUT Southern Campus. This role has been invaluable in increasing the number of Maaori studying Midwifery from 14.2% (35) of the total students in 2015 to 22.7% (58) in 2017.

In addition, the Pu Ora Matatini programme has forged a strong relationship with Ngaa Maaia Ki Taamaki Makaurau - the Auckland Branch of the National Maaori Midwifery Body. Nga Maaia has been providing pastoral support to the Midwifery students.