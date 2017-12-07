Geneva employees recognised for making a real difference

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 11:08

Twelve exceptional employees who show an outstanding demonstration of company values in their everyday work have been recognised at Geneva Healthcare’s annual Pillar Awards ceremony. Geneva’s company values are Care, Passion, Aspiration, Leadership and Health, with an overarching theme of ‘caring like family’. These values underpin everything the organisation does and employees are encouraged to bring each value to life in their daily work.

Geneva Pillar Award Categories and Winners:

Care Award - For the employeewho demonstrates strong relationships with customers, provides excellent customer service, and communicates well.

Winner: Michelle Carey (Service Coordinator)

Passion Award - For the employee who demonstrates a real enthusiasm, dedication and passion for what they do, always goes the extra mile and is always positive.

Winner: Vaughan Thomas (Customer Love Team Leader)e)

Aspiration Award - For the employee who demonstrates a real pride and ambition for excellence for their job, company and the people we serve.

Winner: Renee Hodge (Regional Manager)

Emerging Leader Award - For the employee who demonstrates leadership qualities and is an emerging leader in the organisation.

Winner: Suzanne Payumo (Quality Team Member)

Leadership Award - for the employee, who demonstrates leadership qualities, professionalism, innovation and ideas, carries a positive attitude, inspires others and stays calm under pressure.

Winner: Raza Ehteshaam (Operations Team Leader)

Health Award - for the employee, who is a specialist in their role, demonstrates the best service delivery, capability, capacity and has excellent knowledge of our services, policies and standards.

Winner: Mark Radich (Training Team Leader)

Family Award - For the employee who is committed to providing an exceptional internal customer service, and is a strong team player.

Winner: Lewis Kelly (IT Team Member)

Best Field Staff Awards: For encouraging Clients to push past the status quo, empowering them to overcome barriers that might get in the way, and providing real support that helps them live their best lives.

Best Temp Award Winner: Lynnaire Liversedge

Best Support Worker Winner: Caroline Davies

Best Support Worker South Island Winner: Anna Hayes

Best Support Worker North Island Winner: Shona Edwards

CEO Award - For the employee who consistently produces outstanding results, inspires everyone around them, and goes above and beyond for their Geneva Family.

Winner: Lindie Van Wyk (National Clinical Manager )

"We had a record number of nominations this year, a testament to the wonderful talent of staff we have at Geneva. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners for their hard work and for making a real difference in people’s lives," says Ms Wallis.