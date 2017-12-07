Shellfish warning now extended to include Hokianga Harbour

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 16:22

Last week Northland District Health Board, Public Health Unit advised the public NOT to collect or eat shellfish from the Northland west coast. This warning is now extended to include the Hokianga Harbour through to Tauroa Reef Point.

Shellfish collected within the area have shown levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins, significantly above the regulatory level.

The symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) include numbness and tingling around the mouth, face or extremities; difficulty in swallowing or breathing; dizziness; double vision.

In severe cases, paralysis and respiratory failure can occur within 12 hours of consuming shellfish.

"Cooking the shellfish does not remove the toxin" said Dr Jose Ortega Benito, Medical Officer of Health, Northland DHB.

"Anyone who becomes ill after eating shellfish should see a doctor or phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16. For emergencies, phone 111 for immediate medical help."

Northland District Health Board will monitor the situation and advise of any changes.