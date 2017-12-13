DHB 'Focus on People' documents quality initiatives

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 13:54

The West Coast District Health Board has published its annual "Quality Accounts" newspaper, "Focus on People", to demonstrate the huge number of quality initiatives going on through the health system.

Quality and Patient Safety Manager Paul Norton says the annual publication draws together stories about quality initiatives focused on improving outcomes for West Coasters, planned and implemented by staff across the West Coast health system.

"We encourage staff to think about innovative and creative ways to improve health services. The Focus on People publication highlights wonderful stories from the perspective of our West Coast health system staff, departments or consumers - how we’re working hard toward our goal of excellence in rural health," Paul says.

West Coast DHB Chair Jenny Black has congratulated the staff for the publication.

"What a great read - it tells some really lovely stories - inspiring, reassuring that the DHB is innovative, listening to their community and working with other groups to bring about change," Jenny says.

Focus on People also documents the DHB’s performance against government health targets and fulfils the organisation’s requirements to report from the Health Quality and Safety Commission.

Focus on People is available for people to take home from their general practice, pharmacy, DHB clinics and hospital, and other health system offices. People who want their own copy can contact the DHB on 03 769 7400 to request a copy. It’s also available online in the publications section on the DHB’s website, www.wcdhb.health.nz.