Up to 3000 women to benefit from PHARMAC decision

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:35

Post-menopausal women with early breast cancer will soon be able to have funded zoledronic acid, to prevent the disease spreading into bones.

PHARMAC has expanded funding for the treatment from 1 January 2018. PHARMAC expects up to 3000 women every year will be able to access the treatment.

In New Zealand, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women.

PHARMAC Director of Operations, Sarah Fitt, says that this medicine will extend the lives of many New Zealand women by reducing the chances of the cancer spreading to bones.

"We’re pleased to be able to make this decision that can extend the lives of women with early breast cancer."

Zoledronic acid, an infusion that is given twice a year for two years, is already funded to treat osteoporosis and to treat bone metastases in cancer patients, in both hospital and community settings.