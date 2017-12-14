NZNO welcomes Families Package and Winter Energy Payment

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 16:31

NZNO welcomes the government’s Families Package increases and also the Winter Energy Payment. Nurses have seen an increase in recent years in illness of children due to poverty and damp poor living conditions.

Chief Executive, Memo Musa commends the government on the rapid pace of their 100 day actions:

"It was and is urgent. The more targeted Families’ Package combined with lower fees to GPs and the promise of better health funding is very welcomed by our members who see the negative effect of poverty on children and teens in particular," he said.

"The government’s progressive approach to joining up health and social initiatives with the whÄnau at the centre, means nurses working in the community can help sooner as it is more affordable for families to see them.

"Increasing money directly to families may well be the difference to having to access a health professional for some illnesses because affording healthier food or extra medicines and adequate, quality clothing can help to prevent illness.

"Kiwi kids suffering from preventable illnesses are often linked directly to living in poverty. Increasing minimum wage, reduced health check fees, increase in parental leave and the Family Package are all key steps to reducing illness that nurses are saddened to see on a daily basis," Memo Musa said.