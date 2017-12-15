QLDC issues boil water notice in Glenorchy

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 13:21

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has today issued a precautionary boil water notice to the residents and businesses of Glenorchy.

Approximately 180 households are affected by the notice, QLDC Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner said.

"The notice was issued this morning after routine testing detected the positive presence of E. Coli in the water supply. Advice from Public Health South is that all residents and businesses should boil water as a precaution," said Mr Glasner.

"The scheduled implementation of chlorination will be in place next week, and testing will continue until we are satisfied there is no risk to the local community. We will undertake daily testing but the boil water notice would stay in place until further notice."

The notice is issued three days after QLDC announced it would begin temporary chlorination of the water supply in Arthurs Point, Luggate and Glenorchy to ensure a safe drinking water supply over the busy summer period.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said it was unfortunate timing coming the day after the Council meeting where a number of Glenorchy residents opposed the disinfection of the local water supply.

"However this reaffirms Council’s decision to begin chlorination next week and should act as a reminder that bacterial infections such as this can occur at any time in untreated water supplies," said Mr Theelen.

Council engineers will be investigating the source of the contamination.