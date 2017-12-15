Third group of Waikato Hospital attendants achieve certification

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 13:41

The December 2017 Waikato Hospital graduate attendants (from left): Tony Van Der Gulik, Jim Discombe, Lewie Scott, John Armer and Justin McCarthy. Absent: Jose Fuertes.

On Thursday five Waikato Hospital orderlies/attendants received their Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (level 3), at a Waikato Hospital graduation ceremony. They were John Armer, Jim Discombe, Justin McCarthy, Lewie Scott and Tony Van Der Gulik. A sixth attendant, Jose Fuertes, also graduated but was on leave overseas and will be presented with his certificate on his return.

The certificate is part of the Careerforce Level 3 programme which includes core units that all healthcare support staff must complete, but additional strands for specific roles. The orderly strand focuses on such things as moving people, moving and storing equipment, move a person using equipment, transporting the deceased, falls, and supporting effective functioning of a healthcare facility.

The programme takes six to nine months to complete and includes both written and practical assessments.

Attendant Justin McCarthy with his proud mum Beverley and daughter Carly.

This is the third group of hospital attendants/orderlies who have completed the course - the previous groups were in December 2017 and in August this year. There is now a total of 19 Waikato Hospital orderlies who have achieved certification, and a strong commitment by the DHB to continue with the programme.

Attending the graduation ceremony were Pauline Ruff from Careerforce and Lyn MacLeod, a nurse educator in the DHB’s Health Care Support Development team, and Chris Cardwell, executive director facilities and business who helped present the certificates. Also there were many of the graduates’ colleagues, some proud family members, Attendant service manager Steve Coles and Stephen Harvey who is the mentor, coordinator and assessor for the orderlies on the programme.

Congratulations to all who have achieved certification to date - we are proud of you and the excellent service you deliver.