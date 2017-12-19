NZNO congratulates Chief Nursing Officer

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 12:01

Chief Executive Memo Musa acknowledges the hard work Chief Nursing Officer Jane O’Malley has done to increase nursing input into Ministry of Health policy and congratulates Jane on her appointment as Chief Nurse at Plunket New Zealand.

Memo Musa says that during Jane’s seven years of service she has overseen an increase of resources at the Ministry to ensure the advice from the nursing profession is effective and timely.

"We want to see more nurses at the top table of policy discussion and development, and there is still more to do to make sure nursing is fully utilised to its full scope in order to care for people, whÄnau and communities and improve health outcomes," Memo Musa said.

"We look forward to working with Jane in her role at Plunket as she works to advance and promote the hard work nurses do in their delivery of world class nursing services to mums, whanau and babies."