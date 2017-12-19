Overseas plastic surgery not worth the risk - Kenealy

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 15:28

The New Zealand Association of Plastic Surgeons has repeated its warning to Kiwis thinking of travelling overseas for plastic surgery procedures, following the death of a Melbourne man after cut-price surgery in Malaysia.

"We understand that patients are attracted to the idea of having plastic surgery overseas because of lower costs, but it’s not worth the risk", says Association President John Kenealy.

"Overseas, plastic surgery might not be done as well as it should be and patients may not receive the correct standard of care, including post-operative care. If there are complications, any initial cost saving can quickly disappear and the end result for the patient made even worse.

Mr Kenealy says plastic surgeons in some countries may not be trained surgeons or even trained doctors, and there is no way to determine the safety of implants or other materials used in surgery, such as stiches.

"Commonly performed cosmetic surgery procedures, such as body liposuction, tummy tuck and breast surgery are major operations that carry a risk of blood clots, which can be life-threatening. Long haul travel one month before or after surgery further increases that risk.

"The Association believes it is safer for people to pay a bit more to have plastic surgery in New Zealand under the care of highly trained plastic surgeons, anaesthetists and nursing staff working in an accredited hospital. If there are complications, the same surgeon and other suitable medical professionals will be there to look after them as long as is necessary."

More advice for those considering overseas plastic surgery, including questions Kiwis should ask, can be found on the Association’s position statement on overseas plastic surgery.