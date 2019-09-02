Measles outbreak - 963 cases nationally, 804 in Auckland, 556 in CMDHB

Monday, 2 September, 2019 - 16:44

The total number of measles cases in Auckland is at 804 today, up from 778 cases on Saturday. Of this, 556 cases are in Counties Manukau District Health Board, with 963 cases nationally.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is providing support to Auckland schools concerned about a possible measles exposure at a school ball at the weekend.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says ARPHS has been informed that schools have asked students attending the St Peters’ ball on Saturday to go into quarantine, if they are not vaccinated.

"We do not yet have a laboratory confirmation that the student has measles however. At this point, the Medical Officer of Health is not asking that unvaccinated students stay home.

"If the case is confirmed, non-immune students attending the ball would not be contagious until the weekend. Any quarantine period would start on Saturday 7 September," Dr Rainger says.

Over 50 schools in the region have had measles this year and ARPHS is continuing to work with the Ministry of Education to help schools manage cases.

"We would encourage school students, as well as everyone aged up to 50 years, to check their immunity.

"We are concerned about those in the region who are not vaccinated. And of this group it is the children and those who have weakened immune systems who are most at risk of complications from measles.

"Please don’t delay getting your children vaccinated at 12 months and at four years, and make sure older children are vaccinated now if they have missed out," Dr Rainger says.

Any adult under 50 years of age also needs to check they are immune. Find your records, your Well Child or Plunket book or check with your doctor. If you are not sure, or can’t find your records, get vaccinated. Another dose of the MMR vaccine will not hurt you and it will protect you and your community.

"Do watch out for the symptoms of measles - a fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, with a rash following a few days later. Please phone ahead to your GP before going to the clinic, if you think you may have measles," Dr Rainger says

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Auckland Regional Public Health Service or Ministry of Health websites.