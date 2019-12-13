Free Measles clinic to set up in Mangere tomorrow

Friday, 13 December, 2019 - 14:21

A free measles vaccination clinic is available to the community, with a particular focus on travellers to and from Samoa and the Pacific in South Auckland.

This FREE pop up measles vaccine clinic is for whaanau, including non-residents, and is happening this Saturday from 9am to 3pm at the Mangere Town Centre (centre stage), Bader Drive, Mangere. No documentation is required.

"From one father to another, please vaccinate your children. Seek advice and guidance from the right people in the right profession so you can make an informed decision." Jason Venu said.

Jason started the #ItsOKtoVaccinate campaign to help with the efforts happening in Samoa and the Pacific.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect your families and our communities against measles. As each of us takes a step to get ourselves and our children immunised we also create a shield of protection for those who are vulnerable and that's a wonderful thing. It's OK to vaccinate." Dr Susan Autagavaia said one of the team members of the campaign.

Countdown has kindly sponsored a sausage sizzle and treats for the kids on the day so the team are inviting families to come down and get vaccinated.

Thanks to the generosity of Counties Manukau Health, Pacific health professionals and the Immunisation Advisory Centre for supporting this clinic.