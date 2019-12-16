Maori leaders tackle blind spot in government’s approach to alcohol harm - Hapai Te Hauora

Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 12:33

This week a collective of mana whenua, MÄori health providers, advocates and community take their concerns about alcohol harm inequities to a symposium held at Middlemore Hospital.

The MÄori Symposium on Waipiro is supported by a collaboration between KÅkiri ki TÄmaki Makaurau Trust, Raukura Hauora o Tainui, Counties Manukau DHB, HÄpai Te Hauora and the National Hauora Coalition.

"The purpose of the symposium is to bring MÄori voice on alcohol related harm to the fore; to put MÄori in a position we have not occupied in the decades of debating alcohol-related harm - and that’s a position of leadership" says Dr. Sarah Herbert, spokesperson from the collective for MÄori Leadership on Alcohol. "Alcohol has seriously and negatively impacted our people more than any other population group in Aotearoa and we’re dissatisfied with the decisions that are being made for us, but without us in this space."

Recently released statistics from the New Zealand Health Survey 2018/19 show that MÄori continue to be more likely than non-MÄori to drink hazardously, with all drinking rates among MÄori trending up. MÄori men are 1.4 times more likely to drink hazardously than non-MÄori, and MÄori women are more than twice as likely to drink compared with non-MÄori women.

"We’ve got a deadly blind spot in this country around alcohol harm." says Dr. Rawiri Mckree Jansen, a South Auckland GP and claimant to the Waitangi Tribunal on the Wai 2499 Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry concerning health outcomes across the health system. "Successive governments have lacked the courage to act meaningfully, wringing their hands and producing reports to make it look like they’re doing something but we’re so addicted to alcohol and alcohol industry funding that government initiatives in recent years read like a sad litany of missed opportunities."

Dr. Jansen says the symposium will fill a gap in the system by prioritising MÄori voices and leadership. "We’re taking the mic and setting our priorities for alcohol harm reduction out in public so decision-makers will have no choice but to listen. We will show that self-determination for whÄnau and equitable decision-making are not simply nice to haves, but essential to turning this tragic inequity around for future generations."

David RÄtu, the lead claimant for WAI 2624, and part the MÄori Leadership on Alcohol Collective, says the hui will be an opportunity not just to reiterate failures by governments but to show how MÄori solutions are the way forward. RÄtu took a claim to the Treaty of Waitangi, saying that the Crown breached the Treaty by failing to implement recommendations from the Law Commission in 2010. He says "Our community is being prevented from achieving self-determination through ineffective legislation. We’re yet to see impactful and sustainable action on the sale and supply of alcohol and we’ve had enough of waiting. This symposium is about saying - here’s where the system is broken, fix it and then let us get on with finding ways to live well that are meaningful to us as MÄori."

Event details

Time: 9.30am-1.30pm

Date: Wednesday 18 December, 2019

Location: Counties Maunkau DHB Lecture Theatre, Middlemore Hospital Road, 54/100 Hospital Road, Auckland

Facebook event RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/448776682332053/