NZ launches world-first recycling initiative for vapes - Vapo and Alt NZ

Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 13:07

New Zealand now has the world’s only free nicotine vaping products recycling programme. A new world-first partnership between leading vape company Vapo and Alt New Zealand, and innovative recycling giant TerraCycle, means that Vapo and Alt brands of e-cigarette waste can be dropped off at any Vapo store for recycling.

The drop off facility is the first phase of the programme, which will be expanded next year to enable individuals to send their vaping equipment direct to TerraCycle, with the mailing costs covered by Vapo and Alt.

Whether the materials come through the store drop off, or through the mail, TerraCycle will then disassemble and separate Alt and Vapo Haiz vaping devices into their different metal/electrical components, batteries and plastics. The plastics are then shredded and melted into pellets that can be remolded to make new recycled products such as garden beds and park benches, while the metals and batteries are separated and recovered.

This process will potentially save millions of pods, e-waste and batteries from ending up in New Zealand’s environment.

Additionally, for every kilogramme of vaping equipment sent to TerraCycle, Vapo and Alt will donate $1 towards Kiwi charity, Sustainable Coastlines - which works to keep New Zealand’s coastlines beautiful.

General Manager of TerraCycle Australia, Jean Bailliard, said TerraCycle is excited that the company’s first national nicotine vape recycling programme will be in New Zealand.

"E-cigarette litter is a growing problem in New Zealand and vapes are extremely hard to recycle due to the difficulty in separating out the materials. I congratulate Vapo and Alt for taking responsibility for the environmental impact of their products.

"We will reuse, upcycle and recycle the waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it. This moves waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in our economy," he said.

Jonathan Devery, who is a co-director of Vapo and Alt New Zealand with Ben Pryor, said the company was excited to launch this market-leading recycling programme with TerraCycle.

"Not only is vaping much safer than smoking, our products are now also much more environmentally friendlier.

"A national litter audit this year found that more than 10 billion cigarette butts pollute New Zealand’s ecosystem. We don’t want to be like the tobacco industry! Instead, we’re committed to a smoke-free country and a sustainable future," said Mr Devery.

Mr Pryor said as the largest Kiwi-owned vape company, achieving positive environmental outcomes is a priority for Vapo and Alt, with other announcements to follow.

"The billion-dollar Big Tobacco companies should be investing in our country’s future with waste reduction programmes, but sadly they’re not. Instead it’s a couple of Kiwis who are providing solutions to the damage that tobacco products have done to both individuals and the environment.

"We’re proud to work with TerraCycle to deliver this globally-unique recycling initiative, and we’re delighted to donate to Sustainable Coastlines to support their great work," said Mr Pryor.