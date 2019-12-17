E.coli presence in Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply - Taupo District Council

|
Today’s monitoring results of the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply have confirmed a presence of E.coli in the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply.
We are taking a cautious approach and advising all residents connected to the Kinloch water supply to boil all water intended for human consumption - for example, drinking, cooking and washing teeth. Heating water to boiling point is sufficient. No treatment is required for other usages such as washing clothes or taking a bath or shower.
If you are supplied by tank water sourced from the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply, it is recommended that you proceed with disinfecting this. More information on how to do this can be found at www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/household-water-supplies.
If you require further information, please contact our customer services team on (07) 376 0899 in the first instance.
TaupÅ District Council staff are currently working on resolving these issues and continuously monitoring the supply.
