E.coli presence in Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 13:18

Today’s monitoring results of the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply have confirmed a presence of E.coli in the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply.

We are taking a cautious approach and advising all residents connected to the Kinloch water supply to boil all water intended for human consumption - for example, drinking, cooking and washing teeth. Heating water to boiling point is sufficient. No treatment is required for other usages such as washing clothes or taking a bath or shower.

If you are supplied by tank water sourced from the Kinloch/Whakaroa water supply, it is recommended that you proceed with disinfecting this. More information on how to do this can be found at www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/household-water-supplies.

If you require further information, please contact our customer services team on (07) 376 0899 in the first instance.

TaupÅ District Council staff are currently working on resolving these issues and continuously monitoring the supply.