Medical cannabis companies celebrate new age for plant-based medicines

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:15

The passing of new regulations by Cabinet has been welcomed by the medicinal cannabis industry.

The new regulations establish a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme including a new agency within the Ministry of Health to enable licensing, and allow commercial production for the first time in New Zealand.

Sally King, Executive Director for the industry association, New Zealand Medical Cannabis Council (NZMCC) says members are very pleased to see the regulations finalised. "This is the start of a huge new opportunity for commercial cannabis-based medicines that can be of benefit to all New Zealanders."

"A very significant milestone has been reached today and we commend the NZ Government and Medsafe for the world-class regulatory environment they have established."

"Patients and the industry support the ability of doctors to prescribe without needing special approval. These regulations are world leading with regards to prescribing, removing barriers and restrictions for patients, products or conditions that may be prescribed for. This creates a viable environment for the development of medicinal cannabis, although more work will be needed on some aspects of the scheme as it evolves," said Ms King.

Medicinal cannabis could be a major contributor to New Zealand’s economy, leveraging New Zealand’s unique capabilities in research, science and technology for a global marketplace. We have internationally recognised research capabilities; a competent and globally respected regulator in Medsafe, innovative agricultural technology sector and an enviable international reputation for safe, trusted products.

One concern of the sector is the inability of the new regulations to address issues of affordability. While importation costs will be saved, the compliance requirements for pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing are high, regardless of where medicines are made.

The first New Zealand made products are likely to be available soon after the new Scheme is introduced and while cannabis-based medicine has cautious support from a majority of prescribers many are waiting for more clinical evidence to be available before they will recommend products to patients.

"The sector has some challenges to address. In particular, public education and helping the medical profession to better understand medicinal cannabis will be a focus" said NZMCC President, Manu Caddie. Mr Caddie believes that the Ministry of Health will need to lead the prescriber education process as a trusted and independent source. "We have been very pleased with how quickly the Government has progressed the legislation and regulations."

The regulations released today provide New Zealand with the opportunity to become a genuine contributor to the global development of cannabis for therapeutic use.