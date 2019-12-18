Bacterial health warning issued for the Waikato River at Ngaruawahia

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:36

A public health warning has been put in place for the Waikato River at Ngaruawahia. Routine sampling at this location has identified E. coli bacteria levels above recommended guidelines for recreational use.

Waikato DHB’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Richard Wall, recommends that recreational activity, such as swimming, is avoided at this location until the warning is removed.

"If you do use the water for recreational purposes when a health warning is in place, then you are potentially exposing yourself to harmful pathogens that can cause illnesses including gastroenteritis (stomach bugs) or skin infections", said Dr Wall.

The E. coli bacteria level provides an indication that other harmful pathogens are also likely to be present.

A number of rivers, lakes and coastal beaches in the region are tested weekly over the summer months, by Waikato Regional Council. Information about whether a health warning is in place can be found on the LAWA website: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/swimming

However, the test result is only a snapshot of conditions at the time of testing, and conditions can change quickly. So even if there is no health warning in place our advice is to avoid contact with the water for 48 hours after heavy rainfall, or if the water looks discoloured, smells unusual, or if there is scum on the surface.

If you do get sick after contact with the water you should call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see your doctor.

Further advice about the health risk is available from Public Health, Waikato DHB: (07) 8382569.