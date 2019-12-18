Volunteers weave the people together / whiria te tangatana - Waikato DHB

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 17:41

Volunteers across Waikato DHB are an amazing support for our healthcare services.

They bring the gift of time, patience and experience along with a smile to our staff and patients, taking away some of the stress for people navigating the hospital environment.

We have 222 volunteers on our Waiora Waikato campus. We also have volunteers at Thames and Tokoroa hospitals as well as Rhoda Read Continuing Care.

On average our volunteers gift us just over 4 hours a week. If they all worked a minimum of 42 weeks each year, that would be around 37,296 hours of generosity.

If you assigned minimum wage to this, that’s a $660,139.20 contribution.

If hours are converted to that of a full-time equivalent employee, volunteers represent 17.9 full-timers. On an average wage, this contribution would be $895, 000 a year.

Volunteers provide support in a number of ways, here’s a snapshot of what they do: Assemble information packs, file paperwork, play beautiful music, make drinks, guide people through corridors, take the time to talk with patients, keep toys for children clean and tidy, and help outpatients fill out forms. They also push wheelchairs, deliver flowers and gifts, visits patients, and care for babies when needed.

This highlights just some of the enormous selfless work they provide. We are a stronger organisation through volunteer involvement with the profound difference they make.

This year’s national volunteer week theme was whiria te tangata / weaving the people together, and we took a day in this week to celebrate our volunteers by taking over 60 of them out for morning tea at Woodland’s Homestead.

Once again, from the bottom of our hearts thank you so much volunteers - we can’t imagine our services without you.