Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply update - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:52

The Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply has remained clear of E.coli over the past two days of testing.

While that is the case, council is asking residents using the Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply to continue to boil water used for human consumption (drinking, cooking and brushing teeth) for one more day, following a positive E.coli reading as part of routine testing on Monday.

If tomorrow’s test results are clear, we will be able to lift the boil water notice as we need to see three days of clear results to be sure that the water supply is safe for human consumption said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"Just to remind everyone, we have temporarily increased the chlorine in the water supply to remove any potential remaining contamination so residents may notice the smell or taste of chlorine in their water for the next few days," he said.

If you require further information, please contact our customer services team on (07) 376 0899 in the first instance.