New renal centre opens at Waikato Hospital

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 08:52

A new renal in-centre with one of the best views in town is now open for people on assisted care dialysis.

Officially known as the Haemodialysis Assisted Care unit, located in Waikato Hospital’s Menzies building, it includes a 10 chair space to accommodate renal patients who are able to help with some of the dialysis process themselves.

The centre opened 9 December 2019.

"The area has been designed with the patient’s independence and comfort at the forefront," says Waikato DHB’s clinical director of the Regional Renal Centre Dr Drew Henderson.

There are some patients with kidney failure who are not able to do dialysis at home but are able to do a significant amount of their dialysis themselves. These patients are encouraged to participate in assisted care dialysis to increase their engagement and understanding of their treatments. A proportion of these patients are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Assisted dialysis was moved to the new Waikato Hospital facility due to the Regional Renal Centre (located at Ryburn Lane) being at maximum capacity, as people needing inpatient dialysis grows by eight percent a year (20 extra people).

"Assisted care patients occupied one wing at the Regional Centre. But due to the growing number of dialysis patients we have in the region, we needed more dedicated space.

"The centre not only gives us more room but gives our assisted care patients a dedicated facility for their care."

There are over 500 patients on dialysis across the midland region that the Regional Renal Centre serves. Dialysis is needed when the kidneys fail to remove waste and excess fluid, and filter and clean blood.

The room was blessed prior to opening, warmly welcoming patients and their whÄnau.

Regional Renal Centre charge nurse manager Nicky Hagan announced their excitement for the new space, saying: "The assisted care programme started in 2014 as a concept and then it was about testing whether or not we could support patients doing a proportion of their own work.

"Here we are, five years later - it’s pretty amazing, it’s worked and been really successful with almost 30 patients now doing a huge amount of their own care.

"It all comes down to working together in true partnership with our staff and patients."

It’s not just the Renal In-Centre the area now homes. For the first time, there is office space for a Haemophilia clinical nurse specialist that will make a huge difference to hundreds of patients in the Waikato.

Further down the corridor is a new home for the Cancer Psychological and Social Support Service. In order to grow Waikato Hospital’s Lomas Outpatient Patient facility this service had to relocate which is now closer to the M5 Oncology Ward two floors up.

Another office is a hot desk space for 11 Oncology registered medical officers, who are now also closer M5.

The renal unit also has facility for storage, maintenance and repair of the dialysis machines.