Boil water notice lifted for Kinloch / Whakaroa residents

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 10:02

The Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply has been confirmed safe, following sampling over the last three days.

As a result, the boil water notice is now lifted for all residents using the Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply.

An investigation by council, following a positive E.coli reading as part of routine testing on Monday, has included checking water intake and surroundings; checking the treatment plant and its performance; reviewing all reservoirs and networks around the sample points; and reviewing the location of the sample points and sampling procedures.

The outcome of this investigation has determined that contamination of the water sample at the sample point is the most likely cause of the positive E.coli reading.

"While that is the case, we can never be too cautious with the potential risk to public health," said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"We are currently reviewing sample point design and sampling procedures to prevent this happening again.

"Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding and a big thank you to staff who door-knocked 1500 residents earlier in the week and are doing the same today," he said.