Pharmac to improve access for NZ’s second most common blood cancer - Pharmac

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 11:47

Pharmac has proposed to widen access to blood cancer treatment lenalidomide (Revlimid) and bortezomib.

Myeloma New Zealand was one of several patient advocacy groups that marched on Parliament earlier this year, presenting petitions demanding an overhaul of New Zealand’s drug funding process and budget.

Dr Ken Romeril, consultant haematologist and founder of Myeloma New Zealand, is pleased that their actions have resulted in change

If approved, the deal would mean that from April 2020, patients will have improved access to drugs already being used for myeloma in New Zealand for a number of years

Myeloma is an incurable type of blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and leads to serious complications, such as kidney failure, bone pain and infections.

400 New Zealander’s are newly diagnosed each year.