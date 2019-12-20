Epilepsy NZ calls for an end to any further brand switching

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 15:45

The CEO of Epilepsy New Zealand, Ross Smith, is calling for an end to any further switching by pharmacies of patients to the generic form of lamotrigine, Logem, after the sad news today that a fifth death has potentially been linked to the lamotrigine brand-switch

A young Auckland man had apparently switched lamotrigine drugs in the past few weeks. Epilepsy New Zealand would like to share their condolences with his family.

PHARMAC announced in mid-November they were simplifying the criteria for people to switch-back or remain on their preferred brand of lamotrigine. Medsafe has also issued a third warning over lamotrigine, highlighting that some medicines are better prescribed by brand.

"While investigations are being carried out by the coroner as to whether these deaths were linked to the brand change, the Ministry of Health needs to act to prevent anyone else getting switched at the pharmacy. Pharmacists should be instructed to refer people back to their GP or specialist if a switch is being considered and, in the meantime, dispense their usual brand," Mr Smith says.

Unfortunately, despite the publicity and heightened awareness it seems the message is not getting out to everyone affected in the epilepsy community that they now do not have to change brands. What is most important is that people continue taking their lamotrigine, no matter what brand they have, as stopping medication could have severe consequences.

"A lot of confusion over lamotrigine prescriptions remains among people with epilepsy and health professionals alike. Pharmac/ the Ministry of Health need to take responsibility for this situation and take action to ensure no further switches are made, that it is easy for individuals to get authorisation to remain on their current brand of lamotrigine and that GPs and pharmacists are well informed about options available," Mr Smith says.

ENZ's President, Neurologist Peter Bergin, has previously said that while the situation has caused anxiety for some people, and there are investigations underway, it is still likely that the majority of people will have tolerated the change well. It is also a sad fact that people die suddenly each year from epilepsy.