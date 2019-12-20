Choose Well this holiday period - Hawke's Bay DHB

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 19:50

Hawke’s Bay people and visitors are encouraged to Choose Well for health care this Christmas/New Year holiday period and if it’s not an emergency, call your GP first or download the Emergency Q app for after hours care options.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board acting executive director provider services, Chris McKenna, said the hospital’s emergency department (ED) was very busy and it was important people left ED for life-threatening emergencies to avoid lengthy waiting periods.

"If it’s not an emergency, calling your GP first is the best option where you will be transferred to an after hours clinic if necessary, or utilising the Emergency Q app will help you find the right care from the right place, to avoid lengthy waiting periods," she said.

Earlier this month Hawke’s Bay DHB introduced the Emergency Q app in the wake of successful implementation at other New Zealand Hospitals.

"The free Emergency Q app lists symptoms that require you to call an ambulance or make your way to ED as quickly as possible, and for non-urgent symptoms it gives people options of where they can be seen by a doctor, including what the current wait times will be," said Mrs McKenna.

"People who are unsure of whether they need to see a doctor could also seek advice from a pharmacist or phone Healthline for free 24/7 on 0800 611 116 to speak with a registered nurse," she said.

A list of pharmacies and clinics that will be open during the Christmas and New Year holiday period region-wide can be found on the Our Health website at www.ourhealth.co.nz.

People can find the app, Emergency Q, in their smartphone’s app store.