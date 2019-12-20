MAiHEALTH brings pop up hauora clinic to Kaikohe

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 20:20

People with minor to moderate health concerns will have five weeks of free and immediate access to treatment at a pop up hauora clinic in Kaikohe, under the MAiHEALTH rapid access scheme championed by Dr Lance O’Sullivan.

From Saturday 21 December the walk-in clinic at 10 Marino Street will be open from 10am-7pm seven days a week, ending on Friday 17 January 2020. The service is free for patients with a community services card and is being supported by Unichem Orrs Pharmacy Kaikohe and dispensary manager Alex Graham with free prescriptions for whÄnau of Te Hau Ora o NgÄpuhi or Te RÅ«nanga Ä Iwi NgÄpuhi. Te Hau Ora o NgÄpuhi GM Te Ropu Poa has been working with MAiHEALTH to bring the pop-up clinic back to Kaikohe, and said staff including registered nurse Kataraina Harawira will be dealing with minor skin issues, rashes, scalp problems, blood pressure checks, pregnancy checks and throat swabs, among other concerns.

"We also want to see people who have not been able to get in to see their own doctor so they don’t leave their issue unchecked."

Ms Poa said the GP shortage in the mid to far north makes it necessary to embrace "unconventional and innovative" methods of primary healthcare.

"For years small town, rural and isolated communities across Aotearoa have struggled to attract enough GPs and other health professionals," says Ms Poa. "Pop-up hauora clinics provide whÄnau with quick, convenient and essential access to treatment, while also helping to relieve the pressure on the public health system. We see this as a win-win for everyone."

People are still encouraged to ring 111 in case of emergency, or attend at their local hospital or GP clinic for kanohi ki te konohi treatment for serious illnesses and concerns.

A pop-up clinic will also operate in Kaitaia over the Christmas season.