Waikato DHB to improve rural hospital retrieval services

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 10:31

Waikato hospital is a major trauma hospital, a tertiary care provider to six midland hospitals and our four rural hospitals.

The DHB has identified that there are times when the current patient transport numbers from our rural hospital facilities exceed the capacity or when there are competing requests and priorities for a fixed amount of resources i.e. a road or air ambulance and the relevant staff to crew the ambulances. There are a range of transport categories that are guided by clinical criteria (see the graph at the end of the email).

The DHB has recently dedicated project and service management resources to work with our key clinical staff and stakeholders across the DHB to improve rural hospital retrieval services.

Waikato DHB’s chief executive has communicated his committed to resolving this long standing system issue with a recommended outcome in February 2020. Interim measures that can be implemented have his support until the final and sustainable solutions are arrived at.

It should be noted that any transport system may be susceptible to the impact of events such as severe weather, road closures or multiple and simultaneously competing demands for the same services.

As mentioned, Waikato hospital is a major trauma hospital and tertiary provider, this places high demands on the transport system. Over the past 10 years this has grown significantly due to growth in population and the burden of chronic diseases, coupled with advances in clinical technology and medical therapies which we endeavour to make accessible to all Waikato healthcare consumers. At times, that demand for dedicated transfer teams can outstrip the supply and this undermines our commitment to that aspiration of rapid access.

The DHB is aware that staff are under pressure working in the relative isolation of our rural hospitals in general, and more so when faced with seriously and critically ill patients. When transport assets are not readily available, this adds to those pressures. The DHB is indebted to the skills and dedication of our clinical and non-clinical staff that work in our rural health facilities.