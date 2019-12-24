Canterbury patients to be treated to a festive feast this Christmas - Canterbury DHB

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 11:02

If you thought planning and cooking a Christmas meal for the whÄnau was a big undertaking, spare a thought for Canterbury DHB’s WellFood team who are busy prepping today for the more than 1000 Christmas meals they’ll be plating up for patients who find themselves in one of Canterbury’s hospitals on Christmas Day.

WellFood staff are also busy preparing over 50 ‘meals on wheels’ that will be served throughout the community tomorrow.

The Christmas menu across our hospitals is going to be a cracker. Patients can choose from two very special lunch and evening menus that will include pineapple-glazed Christmas ham, succulent chicken, seasonal veges, minted potatoes, Moroccan vegetable strudels and a selection of salads.

The festive fare doesn’t stop there with an assortment of delectable desserts on offer that will include meringues, Christmas mince pies and pudding, trifle and a favourite among the kids - traffic-light jelly and ice cream.

"The festive season is a special time for many and it can be hard for patients and their families being in hospital and away from home on Christmas," says WellFood Service Manager Neville Patrick.

"That’s why our teams across Canterbury work hard every year to create a very special menu for patients that will taste and feel just a little bit like home."

Neville says there will be around 120 staff working in the kitchens, as well as the catering assistants who take orders and serve the food on the hospital wards, and those working in our cafes.

"The service we provide continues 365 days per year, without any let up in demand.

"We haven’t forgotten the teams who will be working on Christmas Day either. Many of our hospital staff will be at work while their families are celebrating Christmas, so we have some special treats planned for them as well," says Neville.