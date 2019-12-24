Health warning lifted at Sandy Bay and Rapaki now suitable for recreational use

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 18:38

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its health warning at Sandy Bay and Rapaki.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in the Sandy Bay and Rapaki locations are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 22 December 2019 has been removed with the water in Sandy Bay and Rapaki suitable for recreational use.

"This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Sandy Bay and Rapaki who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination," Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health says. "They can now get back in the water this Christmas without the risk of illness."

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

"In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella," Dr Brunton says.