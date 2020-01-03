Hawke's Bay public urged to leave ED for emergencies only - HB DHB

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 12:13

Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department is very busy and the public is being asked to leave ED for emergencies only.

Chief Allied Health Professions Officer Dr Andy Phillips said ED had been very busy throughout the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

"Numerous car crashes and demand on hospital services have meant we have had to call in extra staff to cope.

"We are asking the public to please see an accident and medical centre, their own GP or Community Pharmacy for minor injuries and illnesses to help relieve some of the pressure on the Emergency Department.

Dr Philips said all staff in the hospital were working extremely hard and he thanked everyone for their dedication and commitment over what had been a challenging period.

"We are expecting Hawke’s Bay Hospital to remain busy over the weekend and into next week. If it’s not an emergency or serious injury please see our website for advice," he said.

A full list of GPs, after hour’s services for medical care and Community Pharmacies can be found at www.ourhealthhb.nz or people can call Healthline 0800 611 116 to speak to a registered nurse 24/7