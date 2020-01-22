It’s here, Year of the Nurse and Midwife - HBDHB

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 18:21

This year has been chosen as it is also the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday (May 12 - International Nurses Day). Florence (aka Lady with the Lamp) was in charge of nursing British and allied soldiers in Turkey during the Crimean War in the 1850s and is regarded as the founder of modern nursing. In 1860 she established the first scientifically-based nursing school in London and went on to set up training for nurses and midwives in workhouse infirmaries.

The aim of the Year of the Nurse and Midwife is to celebrate and strengthen the nursing and midwifery professions.

As well as providing us with the perfect opportunity to especially celebrate the commitment, professionalism, expertise and compassion that our nurses and midwives provide to our Hawke’s Bay communities, both in the hospital setting and out in the community, it will also see the publication of the first ever WHO State of the World’s Nursing report.

WHO estimates that nurses and midwives make up more than 50 per cent of the health workforce in many countries, and that nursing positions make up 50 per cent of the estimated health workforce shortage to 2030. Internationally it is known that recognising and celebrating the value that midwives and nurses add to the health and wellbeing of our communities helps attract more nurses and midwives to these valuable professions.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Health Hawke’s Bay (PHO) will be celebrating nursing and midwifery over the year with stories, including showcasing influential figures - both current and historical, events and challenges. More information on these will be shared as details are finalised.