Great news for New Zealanders with cystic fibrosis - David Clark

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 13:47

Health Minister Dr David Clark says he is delighted that PHARMAC has struck a provisional deal to fund Kalydeco - a medicine which is set to improve the quality of life for about 30 New Zealand children and adults with cystic fibrosis.

"While rare, cystic fibrosis is an awful inherited life-threatening disease which affects people’s ability to breathe and to digest food. I know PHARMAC still has more work to do before New Zealanders can be prescribed this medicine but I’m encouraged PHARMAC believes this can happen quickly, potentially by March 1 this year.

"I’m particularly happy that PHARMAC is taking steps to ensure this medicine is available to children under six.

"PHARMAC’s funding decision on this medicine was based on strong new evidence of its effectiveness. I also understand the Government’s $60m boost to PHARMAC’s funding last year on top of the $40m increase in Budget 2019 was also a significant factor in securing this deal with Kalydeco’s supplier.

"Once again, this demonstrates the strength of the PHARMAC model in delivering effective new medicines for New Zealanders. I thank them and Kalydeco’s supplier Vertex for their positive work to make this medicine available here," said David Clark.