Brain, behaviour and criminal justice: Was Teina the tip of the iceberg? - PMCSA

‘What were they thinking?’ is a common question New Zealanders ask about people convicted of crime.

Now, a new discussion paper presents strong evidence of the over-representation of people in the criminal justice system who have had brain injuries, shedding new light on the impact of such injuries and developmental differences on both victims and offenders.

What were they thinking? A discussion paper on brain and behaviour in relation to the justice system in New Zealand, authored by Chief Science Advisor for the Justice Sector Dr Ian Lambie, has been released by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor.

The research shows that a range of brain and behaviour differences, disorders and injuries are prevalent in both youth and adult justice populations, and potentially keep them in that system and hamper rehabilitation.

"A common perception of people in court is that they look ‘shifty’, can’t look you in the eye, mumble a lot and show no remorse or emotion about the harm they’ve been accused of committing," says Dr Lambie. "Yet many of those ‘in the dock’ suffer from brain injuries that mean they have trouble remembering things, can’t process their situation or even have a basic understanding of the words being used in court.

"The circumstances surrounding the 21-year imprisonment of Teina Pora, affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and who confessed to a murder he didn’t commit, brought to wide public attention the enormous challenge we face to decipher the difference between those who can figure out right from wrong, and those who simply can’t.

"Identifying a brain injury or developmental difference isn’t about making excuses for bad behaviour, but a better understanding will help us target more effective interventions to those who need it - especially at younger ages.

"This discussion paper provides a useful starting point to better understand how behaviour might be influenced by brains operating quite differently from what we assume, and to reflect on whether justice is being delivered fairly," says Dr Lambie.

Dr Lambie’s research elaborates on the following findings:

People with brain and behaviour issues are over-represented in the justice system, as both victims and offenders, but having brain and behaviour issues does not mean justice involvement is inevitable;

Early intervention is important but even where brain damage is permanent, its negative consequences and impacts do not have to be;

Although diagnosis may not be simple, interventions as simple as talking to people in a quiet room will help illuminate difficulties for individuals;

More specialist intervention at school age may help a child learn to cope better and avoid getting involved in the justice system as they grow older;

Evidence-based interventions for people can be compromised by undetected learning difficulties, to the point where many people struggle to comprehend even simple written rules in prison;

Culturally-specific awareness of brain and behaviour difficulties is lacking, with research showing barriers especially for MÄori, Pasifika and Asian families to access disability and support services;

External influences like alcohol advertising and anti-vaccine myths are barriers to parents (and would-be parents) making decisions in the best interests of their children’s brains and wellbeing;

Brain and behaviour issues need evidence-based solutions rather than political ones, because currently resources are overwhelmingly directed to prisons, instead of cost-effective health, education and family support;

Social inequity and disadvantages, such as transient families, negatively impact on early diagnosis and treatment;

Specialists and support staff, such as communication assistants in courts, can be helpful but there are simply not enough of them;

Diagnosis can be difficult because children find strategies to cope and comprehension difficulties may masquerade as other problems, such as difficult behaviour or disengagement.

"Importantly, we need to think differently about how those with brain and behaviour issues actually think. Our justice system is designed for people with good verbal communication skills, and yet many offenders and victims lack exactly those skills, to the extent that their basic rights to justice may be being denied," says Dr Lambie.

Report available here: https://cpb-ap-se2.wpmucdn.com/blogs.auckland.ac.nz/dist/6/414/files/2020/01/What-were-they-thinking-A-discussion-paper-on-brain-and-behaviour-in-relation-to-the-justice-system-in-New-Zealand-Embargoed-copy.pdf

Background/summary information for media

BREAKOUT BOX: Research on brain and developmental issues in people in the justice system:

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) rates are at least four times higher in justice-involved men than non-offending peers; more than one-third have had multiple, severe TBIs. Almost all women in a NZ prison study had a history of multiple TBIs; at least one-quarter were from being assaulted by a parent or partner. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: Young people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder were 19 times more likely to be incarcerated than those without. Over one in three people aged 10-18 in Australian youth detention had FASD. Communication disorders: NZ youth-justice residents (aged 14-17 years) were seven times more likely than matched controls to have hearing loss in one or both ears; 64% met criteria for language impairment. Dyslexia. Nearly half of 120 people in NZ prisons screened by a literacy expert had significant dyslexia (52% men, 43% women), previously undiagnosed. ADHD: International research estimates that up to two-thirds of young offenders and 50% of adults in prison would have screened positively for ADHD in childhood.

Intellectual disability (ID): People with ID have an estimated 3 to 7 times greater risk of being victims of crime than people without ID, especially sexual victimisation. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD): ASD in the justice system is poorly researched but some ASD features may put people at risk of having difficulties, whether as victims or offenders, through different social behaviour or intense/repetitive interests/actions (e.g., the man with ASD who was accused of "looting" after the Christchurch earthquakes, when he was just acting on his special interest in light-fittings).

SUPPORTING INFORMATION:

Ian Lambie bio

Dr Ian Lambie is Chief Science Advisor to the Justice Sector (Ministry of Justice, Department of Corrections and Police) and Professor in Clinical Psychology at the University of Auckland, where he teaches clinical, forensic, child and adolescent psychology.

His specialist clinical and research interests are in child and adolescent mental health, childhood trauma and youth justice, building on more than 30 years’ experience working with children and adolescents with severe conduct problems and trauma, and their families, carers and service-providers.

His current areas of international research and clinical interest focus on criminal justice reform and children under 12 years old who are offending.

Other papers in the series:

What were they thinking? A discussion paper on brain and behaviour in relation to the justice system in New Zealand is the fourth paper contributed by Dr Lambie that explores New Zealand’s high incarceration rate.

Using evidence to build a better justice system: The challenge of rising prison costs was published in March 2018 and covered factors related to incarceration rates and the costs of incarceration.

It’s never too early, never too late: A discussion paper on preventing youth offending in New Zealand was published in June 2018. It explored factors particularly relevant to youth offenders (up to age 25 years).

The third report Every 4 minutes: A discussion paper on preventing family violence in New Zealand was published in November 2018. It highlighted how family violence and child maltreatment are risk factors for future offending.

Professor Ian Lambie is part of the Forum of Chief Science Advisors convened by the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Juliet Gerrard. The reports are available on the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s website.