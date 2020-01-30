Pharmacy Guild congratulates New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards finalists

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 12:29

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) congratulate all finalists for the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards for the great work they are doing across the primary healthcare sector that showcases innovation, collaboration and excellent performance.

Anglesea Pharmacy and Longhurst Pharmacy, in Hamilton and Christchurch respectively, are finalists for Pharmacy Guild community pharmacy of the year, while pharmacists Leanne Te Karu and Penny Clark are in the running for Douglas Pharmaceuticals community or primary healthcare pharmacist of the year.

Alison Hayden, of Pharmacy 547 in Hamilton and Samantha Burgess (nee Thornbury) of Life Pharmacy Coastlands in Paraparaumu are also up for the ProPharma community pharmacy technician of the year.

Anglesea Pharmacy is recognised for its commitment to a future-focussed working model built on accessibility, affordability and accuracy, while Longhurst Pharmacy is recognised for engaging with its community and raising awareness of a pharmacist’s role in producing better outcomes.

Leanne and Penny are recognised for clinical excellence and cultural safety, and mentorship activities, respectively. Pharmacy technicians Alison and Samantha caught the eye of the judges for their work in quality improvement and putting forward new ideas regarding compliance packaging systems.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin, congratulates the finalists and says they are all of a high calibre.

"It’s great to see community pharmacy and pharmacists step up, come forward and sell themselves and the innovative activities they’re doing out there at the coalface.

"Every day, community pharmacists work tirelessly to keep patients well and out of hospital. It’s great that we have the chance to come together next month and celebrate their hard work alongside all other primary healthcare award finalists. We certainly look forward to all finalists doing very well on the night."

A full list of finalists across all categories is available at bit.ly/nzphafinalists. The awards are co-hosted by the Health Media and the Guild. Winners will be announced during the awards evening at the Auckland waterfront’s Shed 10 on 29 February 2020.