Ministry of Health Media - Novel Coronavirus Update

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 14:04

The link below will take you to the live stream for today's 2.30pm media stand-up.

https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/news-items/novel-coronavirus-upcoming-livestream-31st-january-2020

Subject: Ministry of Health Media Advisory - Novel Coronavirus Update

Media Advisory - Novel Coronavirus Update

31 January 2020

The Ministry of Health will be holding two media stand-ups today - the first at 11.30 this morning and the second at 2.30 this afternoon.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be available to give an update on our response to 2019-nCoV. Our Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay will also be available at the 2.30 stand up.

Today’s media stand-ups will be held at the Ministry of Health, 133 Molesworth Street, Wellington.

Please sign in at reception upon arrival.

If you have television or audio equipment we encourage you to be here 15 minutes early to set up.

Please let us know if you're planning to attend.